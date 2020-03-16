OMG! Major tussle between Samar and Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, Here's why

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

In this pictures we see that Samar, aka Paras, is sleeping weirdly on the couch, waiting for his scene. However, Anuj aka Gaurav has caught him red-handed and has given a hilarious caption that will leave you in splits. Take a look at the picture to see the epic reaction of Paras.

Check out the pic

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Anuj gets offended by this as he knows that Anupama loves him for the person that he is and for the money that he has.

Barkha on the other hand, is insecure and wants to create troubles for Anupama.

Anupama takes over the kitchen and tries to maintain it her way.

Barkha doesn’t like this as she doesn’t want anyone to mess with her things. Will Barkha be able to trust Anupama?

