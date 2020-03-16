OMG! Malaika Arora massively backlashed by the netizens for her recent airport attire, scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora who were on vacation in Paris to celebrate Arjun's birthday arrived back from their vacation yesterday, and paparazzi caught sight of them at Mumbai airport. A number of internet users started making fun of Malaika's outfit as she was observed walking around in an oversized pantsuit.

Malaika and Arjun were photographed together at the Mumbai airport on Thursday night. They were departing for Paris via plane. Arjun arrived at the airport dressed in black jeans and a black jacket, while Malaika wore a short Christian Dior dress. Later, Arjun had posted a picture of a dozing Malaika during their journey.

Also Read: Oops! Malaika Arora gets irked with her fans, netizens slam her for her rude behaviour

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a while. Malaika made her relationship with Arjun public in 2019 by posting a photo of the two of them together alongside a birthday greeting for him on Instagram.

Malaika and Arjun are one of the power-packed duos of Bollywood, and they have set couple goals on multiple occasions. The actress recently said that they both are at a mature stage where they feel there's still room for more discoveries in their relationship. She added that though she and Arjun often laugh and joke about their future, they are serious about the same and would love to see a future together.

