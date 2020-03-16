OMG! Malaika Arora wears PLATFORM PUMPS worth Rs. 165,400, Check out the price she paid to dazzle in Kjo's birthday bash

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. From Kajol and Kareena Kapoor Khan, industry's newest couple Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, among others, all were dressed to the nines for Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash and Malaika Arora too was seen attending the hottest party in B-town.

Also read Revealed! Chaiya Chaiya actress Malaika Arora charges THIS whopping amount for an item song, details inside

Malaika Arora is a complete fashionista enthusiast who is constantly putting her best foot forward in terms of style and delivering wardrobe inspiration to her fans. The actress, on the other hand, failed to wow netizens with her ensemble this time. She flaunted her bold avatar at Karan Johar's star-studded 50th birthday event, wearing a pink satin bralette top with a bright green jacket and matching shorts. However, Malaika's Platform pumps were also the talk of the town as they cost her a whooping of Rs. 165,400.

Also read Interesting! Arjun Kapoor shares cryptic note amidst wedding rumours with Malaika Arora

On the work front, Malaika is seen as a judge in the reality show India's Best Dancer. While Karan currently awaits the release of his upcoming production Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor among many others.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



