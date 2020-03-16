OMG! Mallika Nayak aka Sharda from Yeh Hai Chahatein has shifted career, here's a the twist

The viewers have seen a beautiful relationship between Mallika Nayak aka Sharda and Abrar Qazi aka Rudra on the show. Not just that, the saas-bahu bond between Sharda and Sargun Kaur Luthra aka Preesha is also loved by the viewers.

OMG! Mallika Nayak aka Sharda from Yeh Hai Chahatein has shifted career, here's a the twist

MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and Rudraksh (Abrar Qazi) to bits. The show has had a steady run and the audience love the chemistry of their dearest RuSha. The show has taken a 1-year leap recently.

The viewers have seen a beautiful relationship between Mallika Nayak aka Sharda and Abrar Qazi aka Rudra on the show. Not just that, the saas-bahu bond between Sharda and Sargun Kaur Luthra aka Preesha is also loved by the viewers.

The character of Sharda is one of the most loved characters of the show who has been a pillar of support to Preesha. She is not like an ordinary mother-in-law who feels the need to dominate her bahu and keep her in control. Sharda has given all the love and support to Preesha. Indeed, they are the most lovable saas-bahu pairs of the small screen. 

Before Yeh Hai Chahatein, she was also seen in Colors TV’s supernatural drama Kavach Mahashivratri. Mallika Nayak was also seen playing a prominent role in Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda starrer Bepannah.

Now we are here with a hilarious behind-the-scenes video of how Mallika has fun on the sets of the show. Mallika is seen operating the camera and being a little strict towards Abrar. Watch the clips below and tell us in the comments what you think about it.

 

 

