OMG! Manasvi Vashist's GRAND ENTRY as Aditya is UNMISSABLE!

MUMBAI: Imlie has been on the top stalls since its initial days, well now the major twist is all set to be unveiled with Fahmaan Khan's entry in the show as Aryan Singh Rathod. With Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer, and Mayuri Deshmukh in lead roles.

We had earlier updated the fans about Gashmeer exiting the show, and the makers were in search of a replacement, well now the exclusive news is that Manasvi Vashist has been locked to play the new Aditya in the show. Well, we had exclusively updated about Manasvi aka Aditya's entry and now the promo with his grand look is out:

Check out the promo:

Well, we see Aditya aka Manasvi fighting the goons while Imlie and Arya are right there, his face gets revealed with all the bruises. It will surely be a major change for the viewers to see Manasvi as Aditya.

Currently in the show, Imlie and Aryan are living in the hut to save themselves from the bad storm and that’s when Imlie will be breaking the wall of the hut as she is frustrated that she cannot find Aditya and she is breaking the wall of the hut, Aditya is lying unconscious in the other side and Imlie unknowingly break a pot of water which falls on Aditya and he comes to conscious and as he gets up to free himself. Imlie is unaware that Aditya is so to her, but by the time he could reach out to her, the villagers had taken her and Aryan away.

On the other hand, Aryan makes it very clear to Imlie that they aren’t friends and that they only have a professional relationship. It will be interesting to see if Imlie is able to reach Aditya or not.

