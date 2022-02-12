OMG! Meet Badelgi Duniya Ki Reet: Ashi Singh Aka Meet Hooda Calls Manushi aka Sharain This! Find out more!

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Meet is becoming people's favorite show in a short span of time. The show was launched a few months ago and stars Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey in the lead roles, and both have the same name Meet. One is Meet Alhawat and the other is Meet Hooda. Their on-screen chemistry is loved by audiences.

The story is layered with a lot of different kinds of women and Meet's journey to solidify her identity and the relationship between Meet Hooda and Meet Alhawat. One person who doesn't want to see them together is Manushi who does everything in her power to win back Meet Alhawat.

ALSO READ: OMG! Not Meet Hooda or Manushi but this is someone special in Meet Ahlawat’s life!

Manushi is the main negative lead, played by Sharain Khanduja, but actually shares a good equation offscreen with all the actors. Sharain took to Instagram to host a live and she was interacting with fans when Ashi Singh crashed her live and they were having too much fun, Ashi Singh called Sharain her 'Chudail' Sister, and the duo burst out in laughter. Ashi kept asking Sharain to turn off the Instagram live so she could reveal her look, she wanted to keep her look a secret.

Even though both of them are rivals on the show, they are really good friends in real life.

Meanwhile, on the show, we see that Meet Ahlawat is angry, but Meet Hooda is trying to convince him, and Meet Hooda sees a lip gloss that Manushi left behind but she calls Babita and asks her to cover up.

Meet Hooda promises Meet Ahlawat that if any day he decides, to choose Manushi over her, he should be honest and she will walk out of his life for his own happiness.

Meet Ahlawat is trying his best to expose Manushi and for that, he has to stay closer to Manushi. Meet Hooda feels like she is in Love with Meet Ahlawat.

For More Entertainment News, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

ALSO READ: OMG! Not Meet Hooda or Manushi but this is someone special in Meet Ahlawat’s life!