OMG! Meet-Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet's Family is Giving 'Hum Hum Saath Saath Hai Vibes'! Check it Out!

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Meet has become people's favorite show in a short span of time. The show was launched a few months ago and stars Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey in the lead roles, and both have the same name Meet. One is Meet Alhawat and the other is Meet Hooda. Their on-screen chemistry is loved by audiences.

The story is layered with a lot of different kinds of women and Meet's journey to solidify her identity and the relationship between Meet Hooda and Meet Alhawat. One person who doesn't want to see them together is Manushi who does everything in her power to win back Meet Alhawat.

The people in the show are always scheming and fighting and it usually isn't the family unit that one hopes for, But one wouldn't guess that these people don't get along onscreen after seeing their loved-up pictures that give family goals.

So when Vaishnavi Macdonald who plays the role of Anubha Hooda, shared a photo of the whole cast together all glammed and gorgeous. they are looking like the ideal family. Check it out:

We have seen that Meet Hooda is hurt and curious about why Anubha is acting weirdly until now.

She plans to disguise herself as a sage with a beard and a mustache before returning home. Upon seeing her asking for alms, Anubha gives her grains, and Hooda asks if this is hard-earned money or black money.

Anubha justifies her actions by praising her daughter for earning the money. As a result, Meet Hooda reveals her true identity and demands an explanation for Anubha's drama that has forced her to quit her job.

Are you excited to see what happens next?

