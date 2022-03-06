Omg! Meet Bhagyalakshmi's Rishi and Aayush in the Parallel Universe

Rishi and Malishka's engagement gets canceled on legal terms and this becomes the headlines.
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry. The characters are played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare respectively.

In this video, we see that Rishi and Aayush, Rishi played by actor Rohit Suchanti and Aayush, played by Aman Gandhi are up with their hilarious banter again for their viewers. This time, they have gone way too extreme to create their reel. No doubt, it will definitely crack you up! Take a look at their funny video. 


Meanwhile in the show, Rishi and Malishka's engagement gets canceled on legal terms and this becomes the headlines. Further, Rishi and his family's anguish against Lakshmi is published everywhere and his Nanaji gets to know about it.

Nanaji is shocked to know about Lakshmi's plight and he rushes down to India from Canada.

