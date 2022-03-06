Omg! Meet Bhagyalakshmi's Rishi and Aayush in the Parallel Universe

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry. The characters are played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare respectively.

Also read Bhagya Lakshmi: OMG! Neelam loses her memory; will she reunite Rishi and Lakshmi amidst his engagement with Malishka?

In this video, we see that Rishi and Aayush, Rishi played by actor Rohit Suchanti and Aayush, played by Aman Gandhi are up with their hilarious banter again for their viewers. This time, they have gone way too extreme to create their reel. No doubt, it will definitely crack you up! Take a look at their funny video.



Check out the video



Also read Bhagyalakshmi: Finally! Shalu does THIS to stop Rishi and Malishka’s engagement

Meanwhile in the show, Rishi and Malishka's engagement gets canceled on legal terms and this becomes the headlines. Further, Rishi and his family's anguish against Lakshmi is published everywhere and his Nanaji gets to know about it.

Nanaji is shocked to know about Lakshmi's plight and he rushes down to India from Canada.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.