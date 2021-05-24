OMG! Meet Neil Bhatt AKA Virat's real family; PICS INSIDE

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein recently took everyone by surpise when it barged into the BARC ratings as one of the Top 5 shows to gain huge TRP. Since then there is no looking back for the show as its constantly making headlines for its intriguing storyline.

Neil Bhatt has become a household name for his role. The show which started airing on the small screen in Oct 2020, became everyone's favourite in no time.

The actor has been paired opposite two actresses, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh. Neil's on-screen camaraderie with both the actresses is simply great which is one of the major reasons behind the show's popularity.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma recently made their relationship official on social media. It came as a pleasant surprise for everyone as it was totally unexpected.

Neil Bhatt has always been vocal about being a complete family person and his close-knitted family.

Let's have a look at some of the pictures of Neil with his 'real life' family:

Neil Bhatt can be seen with his family of father, mother, sister and lady love Aishwarya Sharma. The actor comes from a family of lawyers. His father is a well-established lawyer and Neil too has a law degree to his name.

The actor's mother is a marvellous artist whereas his sister is into digital marketing.

The pictures are well evident for the fact that would-be wife and co-star Aishwarya Sharma shares a special bond with her future mother-in-law. The two get along very well, and this picture is a proof:

Well, we just can't wait for Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma to take the next step with their relationship so that we can gorge on some more amazing pictures of the family.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips.