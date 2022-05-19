Omg! Meet the 'aam chor' from Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is immensely loved by the masses. The storyline brings back memories of the '90s. The family is fun-loving and likes music and cricket. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali show, ‘Khorkuto’.

In this video we see Manan Joshi, who plays the lead role of Anubhav, is caught stealing Mangoes. Take a look at the video to see what happens in the end.

Anubhav carries Gungun in his arms to take her to the hospital but Akriti tries to stop him. She asks him why is he taking Gungun, even though she is married to Ranvijay. Anubhav tells her that he cannot give her any answer right now but will answer later. Akriti doesn’t listen and repeatedly asks him the same question. Maya and Ranvijay come to stop him too but Anubhav doesn’t stop.

