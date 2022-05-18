OMG! Meet the sleeping beauty on the sets of Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan

Meera loses her calm and raises a gun at Bulbul when Agastya comes, and this triggers his memories of Pakhi as the same incident had taken place with them in the past.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 19:26
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agastya and Pakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Pakhi's love interest, Ishaan.

In this video we see that Reem Shaikh, who is playing the dual role of Bulbul and Pahki in the show, is seen sleeping on the couch. No doubt she is the sleeping beauty on the sets! Take a look at the hilarious video below. 

Check out the video   

Meanwhile, in the show, we see that Meera loses her calm and raises a gun at Bulbul when Agastya comes, and this triggers his memories of Pakhi as the same incident had taken place with them in the past. Due to this, he gets out of control and gets a panic attack. Seeing this, Yug tries to intervene, but Agastya starts beating him up. 

