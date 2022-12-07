OMG! Meet the sleeping beauty on the sets of Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan 3

As Tara calls Agastya just before Pakhi leaves the city, Pakhi gets totally shaken when she sees Agastya.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 07/12/2022 - 20:26
OMG! Meet this sleeping beauty on the sets of Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan 3

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agastya and Pakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Pakhi's love interest, Ishaan.

In this video, we see that Reem Sameer Shaikh, who is playing the role of Paakhi in the show, is sleeping on the couch. No doubt she is the most beautiful sleeping beauty on the sets! Take a look at the hilarious video below.

 

 

Talking about her show, and as earlier reported, Pakhi’s life is going to be very troublesome ahead because Tara has unknowingly met her father, Agastya. As Tara calls Agastya just before Pakhi leaves the city, Pakhi gets totally shaken when she sees Agastya. Thus, she hides from Agastya and cries her heart out recalling their old bond of love. The situation is going to get worse for Pakhi after this because finally, Pakhi finds that Tara's Mr Einstein is none other than her father, Agastya. Pakhi falls into a big dilemma because of Agastya and Tara's meeting.

Well, recently, the show took a leap of five years and a lot many changes are witnessed in the show.

But guys what is your take on Reem’s resting time?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Till then keep reading the space.

Latest Video