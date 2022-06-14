OMG! Meet the Vikram- Betal on the sets of Pandya Store

The Pandyas are shattered to hear this news. However, it is later revealed that another person wearing the same shirt as him died and not Shiva.

OMG! Meet the Vikram- Betal on the sets of Pandya Store

Mumbai: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite. 

In this video we see that Gautam and Dev played by actors Kinshuk and Akshay are pretending to be Vikram Bethal on the sets of Pandya Store. No doubt their banter is going to take you for a laughter ride for sure. Take a look at this hilarious video. 

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Shiva is determined to get the land back and goes towards it even after being stopped.

He reaches the spot and gets into a fight with the goons.

He then manages to get the land back.

The story takes an interesting turn when he decides to celebrate Raavi's birthday in a grand way and buy a dress for her.

He reaches the village and buys the dress.

But after that, the bus he is in meets with an accident.

The Pandyas are shattered to hear this news.

However, it is later revealed that another person wearing the same shirt as him died and not Shiva.

Latest Video