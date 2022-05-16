Omg! Mohit aka Vihaan gets a threat from this co-star of GHKKPM

Jagtap finally gets bail and so he is released from jail. His father and his goons' gang give him a grand welcome. What is quite shocking is that he demands Sai. Now, Jagtap wants to get Sai at any cost.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and features high on the TRP charts. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh playing the characters of Virat and Sai. Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi. 

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Danger! Entry of villain in Sai and Virat’s love story

In this picture, we see that Vihaan aka Mohit, has shared a screenshot wherein his co-star Tanvi, aka Shivani is fondly telling him to pick up his call but things drastically change towards the end. Take a look at their funny banter. 

Check out the video 

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Major TWIST! Virat to leave Chavan Niwas with Sai

In the upcoming track, Jagtap finally gets bail and so he is released from jail. His father and his goons' gang give him a grand welcome. What is quite shocking is that he demands Sai. Now, Jagtap wants to get Sai at any cost.

Will Virat and Sai be able to fight back against him? This will be enthralling to watch next, in the show.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

