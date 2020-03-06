OMG! Mohsin Khan receives a LOVE BITE on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been successfully running for many years and it has developed a great fan base. The show gave us many popular and talented stars who are today one of the top actors of the small screen.

Mohsin Khan became a household name with his debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where he plays the role of Kartik. The actor got huge success with his first show and now he is considered as one of the top actors of the Telly World. Among the girls, the actor is not just adored for his cute chemistry with Shivangi Joshi and his charming looks but also for his smart dressing sense. He is truly loved by all for his talented acting prowess, dashing looks, and impeccable on-screen and off-screen style.

The actor has also been in the headlines for his rumoured relationship with Shivangi,however, the duo has never come out in the open about their relationship status.

Well, the latest buzz is that, Mohsin received a love bite on the sets of his show.

Before you start analysing the statement, let us reveal to you that his on-screen son Kairav aka Tanmay Rishi gave him a bite on his hand. Mohsin took to Instagram and shared a picture of the same.

Have a look at the picture:

Looks like Mohsin and Tanmay bond quite well offscreen too.

What are your views on this off-screen bond of them?

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.