OMG! Mohsin Khan reveals co-star Shivangi Joshi borrows THIS thing from him on the set

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are a popular on-screen couple in the Telly world. The duo has been working together for a long time now and has developed a great bond.

Shivangi and Mohsin enjoy every bit on the set and we have also seen them sharing some amazing BTS moments on social media.

During one of their throwback interviews with TellyChakkar, where Mohsin and Shivangi gave a compatibility test, the duo revealed some fun things about each other.

Mohsin clearly won in this as he revealed one of the hilarious things that Shivangi does on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

When Mohsin was asked to reveal Shivangi's favourite makeup product, the actor gave a hilarious answer. Mohsin said that Shivangi steals his makeup products.

Take a look at the video:

Mohsin went on to say that Shivangi likes using his makeup products to which the actress funnily said that since their skin tones match there is no harm in using each other's products.

Well, Shivangi is quite naughty and Moshin definitely made a surprising revelation about his co-actor.

