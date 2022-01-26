OMG! Mouni Roy Wedding: The Bride is stunning in Yellow and white for Mehendi and Haldi functions, Arjun Bijlani, Meet Bros Attend! Pictures Inside!

MUMBAI: Mouni Roy has undoubtedly carved a niche for herself. The actress rose to fame with her performance in her debut show Kyuki Saas Bhi Khabi Bhau Thi and then became a household name with her performance in Naagin 1 and 2.

She has raised the bar higher with her acting chops. Having started with television, Mouni made her debut in Bollywood with Gold and has certainly proved that she is a versatile actress.

Mouni Roy is all set to get married to Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in Goa, the wedding festivity for the two have begun. The Haldi and Mehendi pictures are out and Mouni is looking Stunning in yellow and white with gorgeous wedding decor and setup. Friends and family have joined in Goa for the wedding.

Take a look at some stunning pictures and videos from the festivities:

Mouni and Suraj initially met at a nightclub on New Year's Eve of 2019 and they instantly build good chemistry with each other. They are going to tie the knot in W Goa Hotel. Post marriage Mouni will shuttle between Dubai and Mumbai. Their wedding is going to be a massive affair all the stars from the industry are said to be attending the ceremony, like Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Meet Bros, choreographers Rahul and Pratik, and designer Anu Khurana, among others. Moreover, the wedding date is said to be on 27 January 2021. We Cants wait to see Mouni in a bridal look!

