OMG! Mouni Roys says being a part of movies has always been her dream, and refutes rumors of going back to Naagin

MUMBAI: Mouni Roy is the talk of the town after her stellar performance in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy action-adventure film 'Brahmastra'. She has put all effort to make her appeal as an opposing force in the movie stronger by not only her look but also through her expression in her eyes.

The actress, who started her career with the popular saas-bahu saga 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and later on went on to be part of a number of shows including 'Junoon - Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq', 'Kasturi' and also did Bollywood movies such as 'Run', 'Tum Bin 2' and many more, says that this movie is not just like any other project for her but it is more like emotion and she is happy with the response she is getting on social media from her fans.

Recently in an interview with Siddharth Kanan, while answering fans theories about Brahamastra when he asked her that even though they are so many versions of Naagin, fans have always believed that Mouni is the best Naagin ever and is there any chance that she will ever go back to do the show again.

To which she replied, for now, “No. And I have a very simple reason for saying no which is this is very time consuming project and once you take up a project, I believe one should complete it but be 100% sure of it. So, I don’t think I will be doing that now. It has been my lifelong dream to do movies and now with the OTT space booming, I would love to explore something there.”

