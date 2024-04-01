Omg! MTV Roadies’ Prince Narula makes a jaw dropping revelation about Bigg Boss 17’s Abhishek Kumar

These days Bigg Boss 17 has been in the headlines for the nasty fight between Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel. Prince has come in support of Abhishek as Isha claimed that he was lying about being claustrophobic.
Prince Narula

MUMBAI: Prince Narula is one of the most famous and successful personalities on television. He is known as the king of reality shows as he has won all of them; be it Roadies, Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss, or Nach Baliye. Prince grabbed headlines during his stay in the Bigg Boss house for his friendship with Keshwar, Nora, Suyaash, and Yuvika. He has also been associated with Roadies, where he was a mentor and used to train the new contestants of the show as the team leader.

These days Bigg Boss 17 has been in the headlines for the nasty fight between Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel. Prince has come in support of Abhishek as Isha claimed that he was lying about being claustrophobic. However his previous interview shows that he is clearly talking about not doing a show like Khatron Ke Khiladi as he suffers from claustrophobia. 

Prince, who has a massive fan following has now shared the video of Abhishek’s interview here;

What are your thoughts on the video above? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

