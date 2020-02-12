OMG! MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Bhavya Singh and Miesha Iyer are NOT FRIENDS ANYMORE

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X2 was one of the best seasons so far.

The show was high on drama, fun, entertainment and of course love. Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal were declared winners of the season.

The show has ended but fans are curious and excited to know more about what their favourite contestants are upto post the show.

Well, here we bring to you an interesting update about two of the very popular contestants of MTV Splitsvilla X2 Bhavya Singh and Miesha Iyer.

So TellyChakkar.com has an exclusive dope about Bhavya and Miesha’s friendship going kaput.

A source close to the duo revealed, “It started with Miesha apparently keeping distance with Bhavya. Eventually Miesha too realised that Bhavya is a bit rude which was established throughout the season.”

Armed with a piece of information, we stalked Bhavya and Miesha's Instagram accounts and found out that the duo are not following each other. Infact, as per our sources, Miesha have apparently blocked Bhavya from the social media.

Oouchh! What are your views on Bhavya and Miesha's changed bond?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.