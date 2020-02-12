News

OMG! MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Bhavya Singh and Miesha Iyer are NOT FRIENDS ANYMORE

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Feb 2020 01:00 PM

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X2 was one of the best seasons so far.

The show was high on drama, fun, entertainment and of course love. Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal were declared winners of the season. 

The show has ended but fans are curious and excited to know more about what their favourite contestants are upto post the show.

Well, here we bring to you an interesting update about two of the very popular contestants of MTV Splitsvilla X2 Bhavya Singh and Miesha Iyer.

So TellyChakkar.com has an exclusive dope about Bhavya and Miesha’s friendship going kaput.

A source close to the duo revealed, “It started with Miesha apparently keeping distance with Bhavya. Eventually Miesha too realised that Bhavya is a bit rude which was established throughout the season.”

Armed with a piece of information, we stalked Bhavya and Miesha's Instagram accounts and found out that the duo are not following each other. Infact, as per our sources, Miesha have apparently blocked Bhavya from the social media.

Oouchh! What are your views on Bhavya and Miesha's changed bond?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.  

Tags MTV Splitsvilla X2 Bhavya Singh Miesha Iyer Priyamvada Kant Shrey Mittal friendship TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Advertisement
 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Celebs at the launch of celebrity app...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here