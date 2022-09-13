OMG! Naagin 6: Is all not well between Tejasswi Prakash and Her co-stars Pratik Sehajpal and Amandeep Sidhu?

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows, nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful seasons.

The show saw the fresh pairing of Simba Nagpal and Tejasswi Prakash. Tejasswi has witnessed the heights of fame when she bagged Naagin after winning Bigg Boss 15. She relationship with Karan Kundra also keeps her in the news. She has been soaring high with brand deals and music videos.

Tejasswi who shares everything on social media and is quite active, even used to make vlogs on the set when the show first launched. But ever since the show has taken the leap, Tejasswi has only shared behind the scenes from her looks, she has been awfully silent about the leap and her co-stars post the leap.

While Tejasswi and Pratik had not famously gotten along in Bigg Boss 15, fans were hoping for a nice reunion between the two.But it looks like that will only happen onscreen.

Neither Tejasswi nor Amandeep have shared have shared any kind of behind the scenes or even a a cast picture yet. Well, maybe we are reading too much into it. But it surely is strange because all three of them are very active of social media ,and they do share pictures and videos from the set but never together. It looks like the Bigg Boss 15 rivalry of Pratik and Tejasswi has not really been resolved and their is still some bad blood left.

Well, only time will tell.

Do you think something is not right on the sets of Naagin 6? Tell us in the comments below!

