OMG! Naagin 6: Anita Hassanandani is back as Naagin in a never-seen-before avatar for THIS special reason! Check out photos here!

MUMBAI: The Show Naagin has become an iconic show and fans are eagerly waiting for the new season which will air on 12th February.

TellyChakkar Exclusively reported that on On the 5th and 6th of February, a Basant Panchami Special will air on Colors, featuring previous cast members Adaa Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Anita Hassnandani, and Krishna Mukherjee, as well as Pearl V Puri. The special is going to be filled with a lot of dance and drama.

In that special, Tejaswi may be introduced as the New Naagin, or at the very least, the show's premise will be revealed.

Anita Hassanandani is back as Naagin for the Basant Panchmi Special, and fans have already been treated to Behind scenes photos, and videos of the special and of the whole cast together. Anita is seen rehearsing with Amrapali Sinha in this BTS video check it out:

Ekta Kapoor teased viewers by revealing that she would be back for Naagin's sixth season with an actress whose name begins with M. Mahek Chahal will portray Naagin, according to the latest information. Tellychakkar was the first to report Mouni Roy's return. She will appear in a cameo appearance during the show's first week.

The New Season of Naagin starring Tejaswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal starts airing in Colors on 12th February.

