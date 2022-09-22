OMG! Naagin 6: Is Anmol getting married to Rudra? Amandeep Sidhu aka Anmol, hints at it! See pictures!

MUMBAI: Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the groundwork for the show to have six successful seasons. Ekta Kapoor's Naagin has become one of the most legendary shows and one that sets the standard for many fantasy supernatural shows.

Following the leap, we witnessed Amandeep Sidhu's entrance, who takes on the role of the new Naagin in Naagin 6. Amandeep has received a lot of appreciation from her followers for her journey.

While Tejasswi Prakash plays the role of Pratha and Prarthana in the show, we just watched Pratik Sehajpal's dashing entrance onto the show as Rudra Raichand. Rudra has a romantic angle with Amandeep Sidhu, and it had made fans really happy but as we saw on the show, this is not how this story ends.

On the show, we saw that Rudra has rejected Anmol’s marriage, furious Pratha and Rishabh had thrown out Rudra.

But can Anmol force Rudra to marry him? Is anmol getting married to someone else? These are the questions that went through the heads if the fans when Amandeep Sidhu posted a behind the scenes photo is which she is dressed like a bride.



Well, we are not sure who Anmol is getting married to but the show is definitely picking up and becoming very interesting.

Previously on the show, In the previous episode we saw that when Pratha proposes to Rudra and Anmol’s marriage, Rudra refuses it saying that Anmol is only his friend and nothing more, he has a tussle with Rishabh and Pratha throws him out of the house. We also see that Takshak and snake charmer lure Prarthana into the Naag Mahal to see if she is the Shesh Naagin. When

Prarthana enters the Naag Mahal she feels like she has been there before and wears the Payal kept in front of her and touches Naagrani’s feet.

The snake charmer reveals that if the moonlight falls on Prarthana, it will reveal if she is the Shesh Naagin or not. The Moonlight falls ad Praathana feels a change inside her.

This is when the professor finds outs that Anmol is actually his daughter and Prarthana is Pratha’s daughter.

In the promo, we also see that the professor is sacred for Prarthana when he finds out that she is the new Shesh Naagin and he wants to keep her safe.

When Prarthana appears in her Shesh Naagin avatar and asks about who was the Shesh Naagin before her, Pratha appears at the Naag Mahal.

The show is definitely taking a very interesting turn and it will be intriguing to see what way the show takes forward!

