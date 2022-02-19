OMG! Naagin 6: Mahek Chahal catches Simba Nagpal doing this and it will shock you! Find out inside!

MUMBAI: The show's popularity has grown, and fans have been eagerly awaiting its premiere. From the first episodes of Naagin 6, fans were treated to a plethora of surprises. Saravashreshth Naagin, this season's serpent queen, is prepared to go to any length to defeat the show's most powerful foe. In 'Sarvashreshth Naagin,' humanity is threatened by a global crisis.

TellyChakkar exclusively revealed that Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal play the lead roles in the show.

Manit Joura plays a pivotal role of a professor in the show, and Mahek Chahal plays Shesh Naagin, as we exclusively reported.

Sudha Chandran and Urvashi Dholakia are also making a comeback to television after a long absence, and fans are eager to see them.

Mahek Chahal has been a known figure in the industry for a little while now, the actor was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 5. She also participated in the stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Now she has made a splashing return to the screen in the role of Shesh Naagin in Naagin 6. Mahek often takes to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photos and videos from her shoot and personal life. She took to Instagram to share an amusing photo of her and co-star Simba Nagpal caught in an off-guard moment where he is staring at her phone and Mahek posted it on Instagram and it looks like she caught Simba red-handed, take a look at the photo here:

Saravashreshth Naagin, this season's serpent queen, is going to go far and beyond to defeat the most powerful enemy in the show's history. A global crisis threatens humanity in Naagin 6.

The show begins with Manit Joura introducing the Shesh Naagin aka Mahek played by Maheck Chahal, the actress looks mesmerizing in her Naagin avatar and the story unfolds that her powers shall save the world from the Pandemic.

In the upcoming episode, we will get to see that Shesh Naagin gets her second culprit which is none other than the father-in-law of Rishabh and Uravshi's husband

