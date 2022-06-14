OMG! Naagin 6 makers COPY this Bhool Bhulaiya 2 scene and we can't stop comparing

It seems the Naagin 6 makers are highly impressed with Kartik's amazing dance on the song Mere Dholna and decided to inculcate the same sequence for their show. 

OMG! Naagin 6 makers COPY this Bhool Bhulaiya 2 scene and we can't stop comparing

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's popular fantasy-fiction drama series Naagin 6 has been working wonders on small screens for several months now. 

Naagin 6 stars Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. 

The show also has many other well-known actors from TV like Urvashi Dholakia, Reema Vorah and many more. 

Well, we all know the Naagin 6 makers have left no stone unturned to keep the viewers intrigued to the show.

We all know that the makers have introduced several twists and turns in the story to keep the viewers hooked to the screens. 

In one of the recent episodes, Meheck's character was seen performing a crucial sequence. 

While Meheck beautifully nailed the sequence, the viewers were quick to compare the scene with Bhool Bhulaiya 2. 

The dance which Meheck performed was quite similar to that of what we saw Kartik Aaryan doing in the movie. 

Take a look:

It seems the Naagin 6 makers are highly impressed with Kartik's amazing dance on the song Mere Dholna and decided to inculcate the same sequence for their show. 

Who nailed it better, Kartik or Meheck? What do you think? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Latest Video