OMG! Naagin 6: Not One But three Major surprises that Tejasswi Prakash got after the Bigg Boss Grand Finale?

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash who completed 9 years in the industry has recently been crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 15 and on the grand finale it was revealed that Tejasswi will be the new naagin in Ekta Kapoor's hit series 'Naagin'.

She and Simba Nagpal play the lead pair in the Sixth Season of the show.

Tejasswi plays Pratha on the show who is Sarvashresth Shesh Naagin but hasn't fully transformed into her yet.

Before entering the Bigg Boss 15 house, Tejasswi used to Vlog about her shoot and personal life, And it looks like she is back with a bang because her first vlog back is all about her day after she won the Bigg Boss trophy she started shooting for Naagin 6 and it was full of surprises from former co-stars to food surprises to spending a day with boyfriend Karan Kundra but the biggest surprise was her look from Naagin and her Chemistry with Simba.

The first surprise came in the form of Adaa Khan and her surprising Tejasswi on the sets Her former Co-star and friend Rohit Suchanti surprised her on the set, and they had a lot of fun banter and Rohit even called her a Sunflower.

The second one was meeting Simba Nagpal who plays the role of Rishabh Gujral and Tejasswi 's Love interest on the show after they last saw each other in Bigg Boss 15. They then shot their scenes together and most importantly the promo of Naagin 6 and their offscreen chemistry is too good to handle.

And the final and most probably the biggest surprise was Karan Kundra and the small supportive gestures he did for her throughout the day, be it surprising her on sets or keeping her company even in the salon.

Safe to say that Tejasswi had quite an eventful first day outside the Bigg Boss 15.

