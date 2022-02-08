OMG! Naagin 6: Not Tejaswi but This actor is the Shesh Naagin! First look Inside!

MUMBAI: Naagin has grown in popularity, and fans are eagerly anticipating the premiere of the new season on February 12th.

Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal will play the lead roles on the show, as TellyChakkar exclusively revealed.

When Ekta Kapoor appeared on Bigg Boss 15, she revealed that the New Naagins' name starts with the letter 'M.' And while many assumptions were made, one of the strongest contenders was actor Mahek Chahal.

Mahek took to Instagram to share the first official look of her character from Naagin 6 and also revealed that not Tejasswi Praksh but Mahek is the Sarvasheth Sheh Naagin. Take a look at her official look:

Surbhi Chandna, Adaa Khan, Anita Hasaanandani, Krishna Mukherjee, and Pearl V Puri appeared in the Basant Panchami Special of Naagin, which aired this past weekend. The Special was jam-packed with action, drama, and dance, and it served as the perfect prelude to Tejaswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Mahek Chahal, and Manit Joura's new season.

Mouni Roy and Shaheer Sheikh are said to make cameo appearances in the much-anticipated series, which will premiere on Colors on February 12th and is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

Now, it is revealed that Mahek will be playing the role of Shesh Naagin which brings a curiosity about what exactly is Tejasswi's role in the show.

