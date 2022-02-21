OMG! Naagin 6: Pratha aka Tejasswi finally transforms into Sarvashesth Shesh Naagin! Pictures Inside!

MUMBAI: The show's popularity has grown, and fans have been eagerly awaiting its premiere. From the first episodes of Naagin 6, fans were treated to a plethora of surprises.

The show begins with Manit Joura introducing the Shesh Naagin aka Mahek played by Mahek Chahal, the actress looks mesmerizing in her Naagin avatar and the story unfolds that her powers shall save the world from the Pandemic.

MUMBAI: Saravashreshth Naagin, this season's serpent queen, is going to go far and beyond to defeat the most powerful enemy in the show's history. A global crisis threatens humanity in Naagin 6.

TellyChakkar exclusively revealed that Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal play the lead roles in the show.

Shesh Naagin has already claimed two culprits and punished them, and it was revealed in the first episode that only once in a thousand years when there is too much danger looming in the world that Shesh Naagin appears and initially the audiences thought that Mahek would be the one and up until now we hadn't seen Pratha in any Naagin Avatar but it looks like we might soon, in the newest promo release, Pratha is dressed in a bridal outfit and immediately transforms into her Naagin avatar after addressing that when Danger looms Sarvashesth Shesh Naagin Appears.

Manit Joura plays a pivotal role of a professor on the show, and Mahek Chahal plays Shesh Naagin, as we exclusively reported.

Sudha Chandran and Urvashi Dholakia are also making a comeback to television after a long absence, and fans are eager to see them.

