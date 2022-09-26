OMG! Naagin 6: Pratha finally finds out about Prarthana; sees her in her Shesh Naagin avatar

MUMBAI : Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows. Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful seasons.

After the leap, we saw the entry of Amandeep Sidhu who plays the role of the new Naagin in the Naagin 6 after the leap. Fans have showered a lot of love on Amandeep for her journey.

ALSO READ: Interesting! This is how Tejaswi Prakash reacts to playing the role of ‘Mother’ in Naagin 6, Scroll down to know more

In the previous episode we saw that when Pratha proposes to Rudra and Anmol’s marriage, Rudra refuses it saying that Anmol is only his friend and nothing more. He has a tussle with Rishabh, and Pratha throws him out of the house. We also see that Takshak and snake charmer lure Prarthana into the Naag Mahal to see if she is the Shesh Naagin. When Prarthana enters the Naag Mahal she feels like she has been there before and wears the payal kept in front of her and touches Naagrani’s feet.

The snake charmer reveals that if the moonlight falls on Prarthana, it will reveal if she is the Shesh Naagin or not. The Moonlight falls and Praathana feels a change inside her.

This is when the professor finds outs that Anmol is actually his daughter and Prarthana is Pratha’s daughter.

In the latest promo released for Naagin 6, it is seen that Pratha is hell-bent on finding out who the new Naagin is. While she is scared about Anmol and how she doesn’t want her daughter to be the shesh Naagin, she reaches the Naag mahal as a desperate attempt to find out who the Naagin is. She sees a reflection of Prarthana in the thaal and is shocked. Check out the promo here:

While on the show we saw, that the professor is scared for Prarthana when he finds out that she is the new Shesh Naagin and he wants to keep her safe.

When Prarthana appears in her Shesh Naagin avatar and asks who was the Shesh Naagin before her, Pratha appears at the Naag Mahal.

How will Pratha react to Prarthana being the Shesh Naagin?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Woah! Naagin 6 actress Gayathiri Iyer aka Reem dating Bollywood hot shot Shaurya Khare?