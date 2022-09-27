OMG! Naagin 6: Rudra aka Pratik Sehajpal proposes to Anmol aka Amandeep in front of her parents

Naagin 6 is a popular show on Colors, the show which recently took a leap now focuses on the story of Pratha’s daughter and her journey.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/27/2022 - 21:52
Anmol

MUMBAI : Nobody will ever forget how the first season established the foundation for the show's six outstanding seasons. Naagin, created by Ekta Kapoor, has grown to be one of the most renowned programs and a model for several supernatural fantasy programs.  After the leap, we saw Amandeep Sidhu enter, playing the part of the brand-new Naagin in Naagin 6. From her followers, Amandeep has received a lot of praise for her trip.  

ALSO READ:MUST READ! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 sees major drop in TRP, Bhagya Lakshmi sees a huge jump in ratings, Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YHC, Imlie and YRKKH


The cast of the show is really active on social media and often takes out time to share fun moments with fans, behind the scenes from the shoot. Fans really love the chemistry between Rudra and Anmol, even though Rudra did reject Anmol’s proposal to get married, we saw how Anmol still had feelings for Rudra.

But in the biggest twist, in the latest episode we saw that Rudra rushes to save Anmol and confesses his feelings for her, he goes down on one knee and asks Anmol to marry her in front of Pratha and Rishabh. Fans of RuMol aka Rudra and Anmol can not contain their excitement and Amandeep Sidhu who plays the role of Anmol shared some fans edits on her Instagram.

Check it out: 

In the latest promo released for Naagin 6, it is seen that Pratha is hell-bent on finding out who the new Naagin is. While she is scared about Anmol and how she doesn’t want her daughter to be the shesh Naagin, she reaches the Naag mahal as a desperate attempt to find out who the Naagin is. She sees a reflection of Prarthana in the thaal and is shocked. 

How will Pratha react to Prarthana being the Shesh Naagin?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates! 

ALSO READ: Woah! Naagin 6 actress Gayathiri Iyer aka Reem dating Bollywood hot shot Shaurya Khare?

Keywords: Naagin6 Naagin AmandeepSidhu PratikSehajpal chotisardarni naagin6 TejasswiPrakash Mouniroy KhatronkeKhiladi biggbossott biggboss15 pratiksehajpalfans Simbanagpal Pratha Naagin ColorsTV TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/27/2022 - 21:52

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! What! Maniesh Paul has the funniest and weirdest ways of getting hurt
MUMBAI : Maniesh Paul is one such personality of TV and films who does not need any introduction. The actor who has...
OMG! Naagin 6: Rudra aka Pratik Sehajpal proposes to Anmol aka Amandeep in front of her parents
MUMBAI : Nobody will ever forget how the first season established the foundation for the show's six outstanding seasons...
Imlie 2: SHOCKING! Cheeni hits Imlie in her face
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, being among the top 4 shows when it comes...
Exclusive! “I have been getting offers but I like to take a break after one project and then start something new”, Saath Nibahana Saathiya fame Rupal Patel on her new projects
MUMBAI: Rupal Patel is a well-known actress. She is popularly known for playing Kokila Modi in the hit TV show, Saath...
Bigg Boss 16! Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Abdu Rozik is the first contestant of the show; is this a gimmick like Bharti Singh during Season 13?
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
OMG! WHAT is happening on the sets of Star Plus’ Banni Chow Home Delivery
MUMBAI : The TV show Banni Chow Home Delivery is gaining great attention and popularity. The story's premise is that...
RECENT STORIES
Ranveer Singh
Unbelievable! Ranveer Singh once refused to accept water from an air-hostess and the reason will leave you in splits