OMG! Naagin 6: Rudra aka Pratik Sehajpal proposes to Anmol aka Amandeep in front of her parents

MUMBAI : Nobody will ever forget how the first season established the foundation for the show's six outstanding seasons. Naagin, created by Ekta Kapoor, has grown to be one of the most renowned programs and a model for several supernatural fantasy programs. After the leap, we saw Amandeep Sidhu enter, playing the part of the brand-new Naagin in Naagin 6. From her followers, Amandeep has received a lot of praise for her trip.

The cast of the show is really active on social media and often takes out time to share fun moments with fans, behind the scenes from the shoot. Fans really love the chemistry between Rudra and Anmol, even though Rudra did reject Anmol’s proposal to get married, we saw how Anmol still had feelings for Rudra.

But in the biggest twist, in the latest episode we saw that Rudra rushes to save Anmol and confesses his feelings for her, he goes down on one knee and asks Anmol to marry her in front of Pratha and Rishabh. Fans of RuMol aka Rudra and Anmol can not contain their excitement and Amandeep Sidhu who plays the role of Anmol shared some fans edits on her Instagram.

Check it out: