OMG! Naagin 6: Simba Nagpal’s first look from Naagin out? Tejasswi Prakash confirms he is playing the lead!

MUMBAI: The Show Naagin has become an iconic show and fans are eagerly waiting for the new season which will air on 12th February.

The new season is based on the storyline that Naagin is here to save the world from the pandemic. And in the show, Shesh Naagin will be introduced who according to Ekta Kapoor's Instagram post only appears once every 1000 years. We now know that Tejaswi Prakash is the new Naagin but is she the Shesh Naagin according to Ekta is well apparently not and we will have to wait to confirm that on 12th February.

Ekta Kapoor teased fans that she would be returning for Naagin's sixth season with an actress whose name starts with M. It has now been revealed that it will be Mahek Chahal who will play Naagin. Tellychakkar speculated correctly about Mouni's return; we were the first to report it. During the first week of the show, she will make a cameo appearance.

Tellychakkar had previously told you that Tejaswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal will be the lead pair on the new Season of Naagin. And it seems like Tejaswi has Confirmed it with her New Instagram story, where Simba and Karan Kundra are hanging out and Tejaswi asks him if the news about him playing the lead is out to which he responds that he didn't tell anyone but Karan Kundra did confirm the speculations saying he did see news about it and it’s been out in fan pages. Simba also hilariously asked for Karan Kundra’s permission that he is going to romance Tejaswi. Take a look at the stories here:

Simba also took to his stories to share an edit which fans thought was his first look in the show ‘Naagin 6’ but the speculations were wrong it was an edit from Simba’s previous shows, that fans had made and Simba shared:

TellyChakkar exclusively told you that a Basant Panchami Special will be aired on the 5th and 6th of February featuring previous cast members of the show, Adaa Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Anita Hassnandani, and Krishna Mukherjee, as well as Pearl V Puri on Colors.

And Tejaswi may be introduced as the New Naagin in that special or at least the premise of the show.

