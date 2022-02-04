OMG! Naagin 6: Surbhi Chandna and Adaa khan seek Revenge from Who? Shesh Naagin revealed?

MUMBAI: Naagin has become a beloved show, and fans are looking forward to the new season's premiere on February 12th.

As TellyChakkar Exclusively, Colors will air Naagin's Basant Panchami Special on the 5th and 6th of February, which will feature former prominent cast members Adaa Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Anita Hassnandani, and Krishna Mukherjee, as well as Pearl V Puri. There will be a lot of dance and drama in this special. The special's main goal, however, is to reveal the secrets of the 'Shesh Naag ki Kitaab.'

The first glimpses of the special have piqued fans' interest in all the secrets that will be revealed in the show, which will also bring back the Naagins Adaa Khan and Surbhi Chandna .

The behind the scenes pictures are also what's adding to the excitement about the show, in the latest photos from the sets Surbhi and Adaa are looking like they want revenge and it only means that a lot of secrets are going to be revealed, a lot of twists and turns are happening.

And as TellyChakkar exclusively reported that Tejaswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal will play the leads in the new season.

Tejaswi could be revealed as the New Naagin in that special, or at the very least, his identity will be revealed.

The new Season of Naagin airs on Colors starting 12th February.

