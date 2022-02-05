OMG! Naagin 6: Surbhi Chandna to have major 'Tandav' with THIS person in Naagin's Basant Panchami Special! Take a look inside!

MUMBAI: Naagin has grown in popularity, and fans are eagerly anticipating the premiere of the new season on February 12th.

On the 5th and 6th of February, Colors will air Naagin's Basant Panchami Special, which will feature former prominent cast members Adaa Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Anita Hassnandani, and Krishna Mukherjee, as well as Pearl V Puri, as TellyChakkar Exclusively. This special will feature a lot of dance and drama. The main goal of the special, on the other hand, is to reveal the secrets of the 'Shesh Naag ki Kitaab.'

Surbhi Chandna is back as Naagin and this Basant Panchami is turning out to be a star-studded affair with the cast of Pariniti joining in and also the return of prominent cast members.

The first glimpses of the special have piqued fans' interest in all the secrets that will be revealed in the show, which will also bring back the Naagins Adaa Khan, Anita Hassanandani, Krishna Mukherjee.

Now in a video posted by Surbhi Chandna, she is prepping for a Tandav dance with Pearl V Puri and it has left fans wanting more, See the Video here:

The Basant Panchami Special will lead to the newest season of Naagin which stars, Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal as the leads, and premiers from 12th February on Colors.

