OMG! Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash Naagin look is out! Pictures Inside!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar Exclusively told you that Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal will be the leading pair in the upcoming season of Naagin.

Naagin 6, starring Tejaswi Prakash, is probably one of the most eagerly anticipated television series of the year. The show will premiere on Colors TV on February 12th, 2022, and the producers are working hard to create hype around it before it premieres. Colors TV has been releasing ads and posters for the show, and today they released a poster featuring Tejasswi's half-serpent, half-human avatar. We're confident that after seeing this poster, fans of the actress will be even more enthusiastic about the program.

Colors TV tweeted the posters and wrote, “Duniya ko bacchante ka mukaam thaam rahi hai Sarvashreshtha Shesh Naagin Dekhiye #Naagin6 12th February se, Sat-Sun raat 8 baje sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot @itsmetejasswi.” On the posters, they have written, “Mushkilon ko deke maat, aayi hai karne poori sabki aas.”

