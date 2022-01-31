OMG! Naagin 6: Tejaswi Prakash’s FIRST LOOK out, but there is a big twist! Is there another naagin?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has EXCLUSIVELY told you and it is confirmed that Tejaswi Prakash is the new lead in Naagin 6.

And the channel posted a very cryptic promo for Naagin 6. Fans have been waiting to find out who will lead the Ekta Kapoor Iconic show, And it seems like the makers of Naagin thought the best place to reveal the lead would be the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 15.

ALSO READ: OMG! It’s Confirmed Tejaswi Prakash is the NEW NAAGIN ! Confirmed in Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale!

The new season is based on the storyline that Naagin is here to save the world from the pandemic. And for the time in the show, Shesh Naagin will be introduced who according to Ekta Kapoor's Instagram post only appears once in every 1000 years. We now know that Tejaswi Prakash is the new Naagin but is she the Shesh Naagin Ekta is talking apparently not and that we will have to wait to confirm that on 12th February.

Ekta Kapoor also hinted at another Naagin and it has fans excited. The new Promo for Naagin was posted by Ekta Kapoor on her Instagram and it is the first look of Tejaswi in her Naagin Avatar. Take a look:

Tellychakkar had previously told you that Tejaswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal will be the lead pair on the new Season of Naagin.

The Show Naagin has become an iconic show and fans are eagerly waiting for the new season which will air on 12th February.

Ekta Kapoor teased fans that she would be returning for Naagin's sixth season with an actress whose name starts with M. It has now been revealed that it will be Mahek Chahal who will play Naagin. When Tellychakkar speculated about Mouni's return, we were the first to report it. During the first week of the show, she will make a cameo appearance.

TellyChakkar exclusively told you that a Basant Panchami Special will be aired on the 5th and 6th of February featuring previous cast members of the show, Adaa Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Anita Hassnandani, and Krishna Mukherjee, as well as Pearl V Puri.

Are you excited to see Tejaswi on Naagin 6?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! BB15's Tejasswi Prakash is the new Naagin of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6



