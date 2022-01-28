OMG! Naagin: Surbhi Chandna is back As Naagin but there's a Twist! Check out her look here!

MUMBAI: Naagin series has changed the way Indian audiences view Fantasy Television. And Every time Ekta comes up with another Season, it gets fans hyped.

Ekta Kapoor teased fans that she will be returning with Naagin's sixth season with an actress whose name begins with M. Well, the mystery was finally revealed that it was Mahek Chahal to be a part of the show as the new Naagin. We had exclusively updated that when Tellychakkar had speculated about Mouni's return, we were right at it. She will be doing a cameo in the show for the first week of the show.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Naagin 6 to have a BASANT PANCHAMI SPECIAL on the upcoming weekend with Surbhi Chandna, Pearl V Puri, Adaa Khan, Anita Hassnandani and Krishna Mukherjee

And TellyChakkar exclusively also told you there will be a Basant Panchami Special on 5th and 6th February, the guests for the show will be the Naagins from the previous seasons that is Adaa Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Anita Hassnandani, and Krishna Mukherjee, we will also see a special guest Pearl V Puri in the special.

Now, Surbhi Chandna who played the lead role in Naagin 5 will be back for this special that will be a segue for the new season of Naagin 6 which will apparently feature Simba Nagpal and Also Tejaswi Prakash. Surbhi took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in her attire for the Basant Panchami Special. Take a look at the picture here:

This time it is the PANDEMIC Vs NAAGIN, with each new installment of the show, Ekta Kapoor brings a new couple with sizzling chemistry and a drool-worthy love story.

Are you guys excited for the new season of Naagin?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com for more Entertainment News!

ALSO READ: Oops! Fans disappointed with Simba Nagpal and Tejasswi Prakash’s pairing in Naagin 6