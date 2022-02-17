OMG! Nakul Mehta and Disha Parmar, to star in This Hollywood Movie's Sequel? Details Inside!

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has given us all the reasons to binge-watch.

The show was launched a few months ago with a stellar star cast. As for the lead roles of Ram and Priya, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar were a lock, and some of the best actors from the television industry were tapped for pivotal roles. The ensemble cast is also pretty amazing and fans really adore them.

Nakul Mehta is one of the most known faces of the TV entertainment world, Currently seen as Ram Kapoor on the Ekta Kapoor show, 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai'.

Nakul has been winning hearts since his debut in 'Pyaar ka Dard' and really become a sensation with his portrayal of Shivaay Singh Oberoi opposite Surbhi Chandna

Nakul is quite active on social media, and often shares behind-the-scenes and sneak peeks from the show, Nkaul recently shared an edit of him and Disha morphed into the Hollywood Movie poster 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Nakul captioned the post 'Mr. and Mrs. Kapoor' and fans immediately started commenting that maybe there should be an Indian rendition of the movie and Nakul and Disha should star in it. The Edit itself is quite amusing, Take a look:

The story of Ram and Priya is what fans are obsessed and they love their chemistry, and fans are really appreciative of the fact that in the show their love story is progressing.

