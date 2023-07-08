OMG! Nakuul Mehta bids an emotional goodbye to Ram Kapoor and Bade Acche Lagte Hai, after 2 years, says, “If you were to tell me at the beginning of 2021 that we’d end up filming and airing 2 seasons of a show which brings so much joy”!

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta charmed everyone as the ever-suave Ram Kapoor on the second season of Bade Acche Lagte Hai.

But he is back in the role of Ram Kapoor in season 3 of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 with Disha Parmar but it is not the same story. This story has the same character names but has a life of its own and one that is different from the seasons before. The show was also supposed to be a limited one, and it is coming to an end this month.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! “It was a very beautiful character and so different from Sarla”, Supriya Shukla talks about her role as Shalini Kapoor on Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3, working with Nakuul, Disha and more

Nakuul has now played this role since 2021, and now that the show is wrapping up, Nakuul has penned an emotional note for this season and shared a hilarious and emotional video at the same time of his last day on the Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 set.

He captioned the video, “If you were to tell me at the beginning of 2021 that we’d end up filming and airing 2 seasons of a show which brings so much joy and warmth to people all over the world. I’d think you are crazy

Thank you for your continued patronage & love from the bottom of our hearts, spleen, kidney, lungs & appendix. Ok. Not appendix.

#BadeAchheLagteHain aap sab”

Check out the video here:

Mehta is one of the most popular personalities on television who has dabbled in every medium of entertainment from OTT shows to movies to television series, he is also of the stars who have always maintained a level of charm and charisma that is impossible to resist.

Fans of Ram and Priya are definitely going to miss the two but are also excited, for the next chapter of their personal lives.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! This is how Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 will END