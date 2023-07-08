OMG! Nakuul Mehta bids an emotional goodbye to Ram Kapoor and Bade Acche Lagte Hai, after 2 years, says, “If you were to tell me at the beginning of 2021 that we’d end up filming and airing 2 seasons of a show which brings so much joy”!

Back in the role of Ram Kapoor in season 3 of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 with Disha Parmar but it is not the same story. This story has the same character names but has a life of its own and one that is different from the seasons before.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/07/2023 - 12:37
Nakuul Mehta

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta charmed everyone as the ever-suave Ram Kapoor on the second season of Bade Acche Lagte Hai.

But he is back in the role of Ram Kapoor in season 3 of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 with Disha Parmar but it is not the same story. This story has the same character names but has a life of its own and one that is different from the seasons before. The show was also supposed to be a limited one, and it is coming to an end this month.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! “It was a very beautiful character and so different from Sarla”, Supriya Shukla talks about her role as Shalini Kapoor on Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3, working with Nakuul, Disha and more

Nakuul has now played this role since 2021, and now that the show is wrapping up, Nakuul has penned an emotional note for this season and shared a hilarious and emotional video at the same time of his last day on the Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 set. 

He captioned the video, “If you were to tell me at the beginning of 2021 that we’d end up filming and airing 2 seasons of a show which brings so much joy and warmth to people all over the world. I’d think you are crazy

Thank you for your continued patronage & love from the bottom of our hearts, spleen, kidney, lungs & appendix. Ok. Not appendix.

#BadeAchheLagteHain aap sab” 

Check out the video here: 

Mehta is one of the most popular personalities on television who has dabbled in every medium of entertainment from OTT shows to movies to television series, he is also of the stars who have always maintained a level of charm and charisma that is impossible to resist.

Fans of Ram and Priya are definitely going to miss the two but are also excited, for the next chapter of their personal lives.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! This is how Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 will END

Nakuul Mehta Disha Parmar Niti Taylor bade achhe lagte hain 3 balh2 Ram Kapoor Priya Sood balh 3 Akshit Sukhija Raya Pihu Ekta Kapoor Balaji Telefilms TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/07/2023 - 12:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
RIP! Pyarelal’s brother Mahesh Ramprasad Sharma of ‘Sanam Bewafa’ fame passes away at 71
MUMBAI: Well known music composer Mahesh Ramprasad Sharma who has given music in films like the Salman Khan starrer...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Will Lakshmi go back to Vikrant after saving Rishi's life?
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
OMG! Nakuul Mehta bids an emotional goodbye to Ram Kapoor and Bade Acche Lagte Hai, after 2 years, says, “If you were to tell me at the beginning of 2021 that we’d end up filming and airing 2 seasons of a show which brings so much joy”!
MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta charmed everyone as the ever-suave Ram Kapoor on the second season of Bade Acche Lagte Hai.But he...
EXCLUSIVE! Aarya Bhatta on bagging the role of Shantanu in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The makers wanted me to do this role as they wanted the character to say a lot without saying anything which was a very big compliment for me as an actor
MUMBAI: Aarya Bhatta is currently seen in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The talented actor is...
Trolled! Sara Ali Khan gets trolled for her outfit, netizens calling her Joker
MUMBAI: Actress Sara Ali Khan is indeed one of the most loved and followed stars we have in the acting space, over the...
Pandya Store: Plans and Plots! Dhawal executes his plan, Natasha teary eyed
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Recent Stories
Mahesh Ramprasad Sharma
RIP! Pyarelal’s brother Mahesh Ramprasad Sharma of ‘Sanam Bewafa’ fame passes away at 71
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aarya Bhatta
EXCLUSIVE! Aarya Bhatta on bagging the role of Shantanu in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The makers wanted me to do this role as they wanted the character to say a lot without saying anything which was a very big compliment for me as an actor
MTV Roadies
MTV Roadies Season 19: Exciting! 4 wild card entries to be seen on Rhea Chakraborty, Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula’s show soon
Rajesh
Kahin hogi nayi Rajesh se mulaqat to kahin niklegi baarat!
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Whoa! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Harshad Chopda’s net worth nearly double compared to that of Anupamaa’s Gaurav Khanna
Rajveer Singh
Must read! Did you know that Neerja’s Rajveer Singh used to do THIS before becoming an actor? Read to find out
Aastha SHarma
MUST READ! Here’s all you need to know about Neerja…Ek Nayi Pehchaan's leading lady Aastha Sharma