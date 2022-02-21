Omg! Nakuul Mehta to play the role of SHAKTIMAAN, Deet Inside

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world, Nakuul Mehta is currently seen in the Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. He is playing the character of Ram in the show.

Nakuul's performance in the show is highly appreciated. Moreover, his chemistry with Disha Parmar is loved by audiences. However, he has stunned his fans by sharing a snap with the great actor Mukesh Khanna who rose to fame playing the character of Shaktiman.

Check out the picture-

Fans are speculating that Nakuul can be the right fit to play the role of young Shaktiman. Furthermore, they are excited to see if there is an upcoming project that they are shooting for. Seems like it is going to be a great collaboration for fans and the actors too.

