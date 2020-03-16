Omg! Namaste America: Here's a take of Baa and Vanraj's send off to America

The producers are here with ‘Anupama: Namaste America’ to show another side of Anupama’s life. We will get to see Anupama and Vanraj having completed 10 years of marriage in America.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 20:32
Omg! Namaste America: Here's a take of Baa and Vanraj's send off to America

MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.  The producers are here with ‘Anupama: Namaste America’ to show another side of Anupama’s life. We will get to see Anupama and Vanraj having completed 10 years of marriage in America. 

Also read Oh No! Check out who wins the competition between Vanraj and Anupamaa in Namaste America

In this video, we see Baa and Vanraj's hilarious interpretation of sending Anupamaa to America. Take a look at this funny video and let us know in the comments what are your thoughts on the same. 

 Check out the video

Fans are loving the prequel of Anupamaa and all are super excited to see if they really will go to America or know.

Meanwhile, in the current track, we saw that, The focus will be on Anupama and Anuj's story briefly, but it will mainly revolve around how Anupama’s dreams were crushed.

Anuj is the handsome hunk of college, and Anupama is a dancing diva. But at the same time, she is a shy girl who doesn't talk with a lot of people in her college.

Anupama has a gang of friends including Devika. Anuj will seek Devika's help to propose to Anupama.

Life gives a shock to Anuj as he will fail. He then moves on. Later, Anupama will get married to Vanraj.

Also read - Anupama Prequel: Sad! Anupama stuck in the Shah House being a doormat

Are you excited to see the beginning of her marriage with Vanraj?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Star Plus Anupama : Namaste America Anupama AnujMalvika Vanraj Rupali Ganguly Gaurav Khanna Aneri VajaniSudhanshu Pandey TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 20:32

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spy Bahu: Oh No! Sejal blames the Nanda family for Sohail’s death while Yohan carries out his mission
MUMBAI: 'Spy Bahu', which airs on Colors, is filled with suspense, drama, and thrill. Sejal is shown as a naive girl,...
Glam Queen! Maera Mishra oozes sheer elegance in Lehengas
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Glamourous! Tanya Sharma looks drop-dead gorgeous drapping different types of sarees
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Uff hotness! Here's a proof that Dheeraj Dhoopar can seamlessly don western and ethnic outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read  ...
Exclusive! This is what Neeharika Roy aka Radha of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan has to say on being compared with Sriti Jha
MUMBAI: Zee TV is all set to bring a new fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. It is a mature romance...
Omg! Namaste America: Here's a take of Baa and Vanraj's send off to America
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! "A thread of poetry which connects Chandra and Daulat, also the amazingly written characters" Amruta Khanvilkar on th
Exclusive! "A thread of poetry which connects Chandra and Daulat, also the amazingly written characters" Amruta Khanvilkar on the high points and the USP of the movie Chandramukhi
Latest Video