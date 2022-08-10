OMG! Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife diagnosed with Stage 2 Invasive Cancer, shares an emotional note to the jailed former cricketer and writes “No one is to be blamed because it’s GODS plan…”

MUMBAI: Former cricketer, politician and Tv personality Navjot Singh Sidhu seems to be going through the worst phase in his life. While the former host of The Kapil Sharma Show has been jailed for a year for the 1988 road rage case, his wife has been diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu shared this heartbreaking news on social media writing, “He is in prison for a crime he has not committed. Forgive all those involved. Waiting for you each day outside probably suffering more than you. As usual, trying to take your pain away, asked for sharing it. Happened to see a small growth, knew it was bad.”

She further added, “Waited for You, seeing you were denied justice again and again. Truth is so powerful but it takes your tests time and again. KALYUG.Sorry can’t wait for you because it’s stage 2 invasive cancer. Going under the knife today. No one is to be blamed because it’s GODS plan:PERFECT.”

2/2 Waited for You, seeing you were denied justice again and again.Truth is so powerful but it takes your tests time and again. KALYUG.Sorry can’t wait for you because it’s stage 2 invasive cancer. Going under the knife today. No one is to be blamed because it’s GODS plan:PERFECT — DR NAVJOT SIDHU (@DrDrnavjotsidhu) March 22, 2023

The current President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring wished Navjot a speedy recovery writing, “I’m sorry that you have to undergo surgery. Thankfully it was detected on time. Praying for your speedy recovery. Waheguru Mehar Karan.”

I’m sorry that you have to undergo surgery. Thankfully it was detected on time. Praying for your speedy recovery.

Waheguru Mehar Karan https://t.co/67fLy06U1G — Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) March 22, 2023

We wish Navjot Kaur Sidhu a speedy recovery.

