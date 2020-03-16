OMG! Neelam, Karishma Bua and Sonia have a grand celebration after plotting against Lakshmi, Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry and find the story of the show quite intriguing and unique.

In the serial, we have seen many times that Neelam, Karishma bua and Sonia scold, plan and plot against Lakshmi. They always encourage Malishka for her interference in Rishi and Lakshmi’s life.

The trio always tries to put down Lakshmi in all scenarios. Also, they try to create a distance between Rishi and Lakshmi.

So, here in this video, we bring to you a glimpse of how Neelam aka Smita Bansal, Karishma bua aka Parull Chaudhary, and Sonia aka Shivani Jha have a grand celebration after plotting against Lakshmi aka Aishwarya Khare.

Shivani took to her social media and uploaded a reel video wherein the ladies were seen enjoying bottles and glasses of hard drinks. She captioned the video, “Vamps of bhagyalakshmi who plot together and drink together.”

Have a look!

But the show is gearing up for some intense drama ahead. We will see that when the truth behind Ahana’s pregnancy has been revealed and Lakshmi’s innocence is proved, Malishka goes wild with rage. In the same rage, Malishka plans a huge drama ahead and brings her Pandit to badmouth Lakshmi. However, Lakshmi catches the pandit in his lie and Malishka falls into her trap as the Pandit reveals Malishka’s truth. Malishka still tries to blame Lakshmi but fails and this time Rishi comes ahead and insults her for defaming Lakshmi. Neelam and everyone lash out at Malishka for putting Rishi in harm's way over her mad obsession.

Well, what’s your take on the video?

Do let us know your views on the same.

