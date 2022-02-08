OMG! Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Kaur massively trolled for copying Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, see reactions

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar arrived at the Mumbai airport and her husband Rohanpreet Singh had come to pick her up but this gesture of the couple didn’t go well with the netizens who slammed them for copying Alia and Ranbir as the Brahmastra actor was spotted at the airport receiving pregnant Alia.

Now, Neha Kakkar arrived at the Mumbai airport and was seen wearing an all-black ensemble. The singer made her way to her husband Rohanpreet Singh’s car who had come to pick her up.

Reacting to their video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “This is so funny after Ranbir and Alia copy cats.” Another user commented, “Lol nautanki just like alia Ranbir drama” A third user commented, “Every couples in airport after alia and ranbir”

The singer is very active there and often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life on the photo-sharing platform. Her social media PDA with hubby Rohan is often the talk of the town and fans just can’t get enough of these two lovebirds.

