OMG! Neha Kakkar finds bride for her brother Tony Kakkar, calls THIS Bigg Boss contestant her sister-in-law!

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar and Tonny Kakkar are the most popular and successful sibling duos in the world of singing.

The talented Neha is known for crooning songs for a number of Bollywood films. The pretty lady is seen as one of the judges in singing reality show Indian Idol 11.

On the other hand, Tonny is one of the most loved singers in the entertainment industry. His songs keep trending on YouTube.

Together and individually, their songs are very successful. The two have a massive fan following and are loved by the audiences.

The two had sung a very popular song together titled Mile Ho Tum Humko, which is the reprise version of that from the movie Fever. It was a huge hit.

Now, we came across a video where Neha is seen revealing whom she would like Tony to get married to from the Bigg Boss house.

There was a task where the female contestants had to impress Tony. When Pavitra danced to one of his songs, Neha apologized to Eijaz Khan and told him that she is taking Pavitra back home as a sister-in-law. Eijaz is seen blushing and smiling.

Even Jasmin and Nikki participated in the task, and Jasmin won it.

Well, it was all in good humour.

