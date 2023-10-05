OMG! Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma indulge in a FIGHT and the reason is quite relatable

Neil and Aishwarya have been giving major couple goals and their social media accounts are proof. From clicking beautiful selfies to sharing reels, Neil and Aishwarya definitely know how to treat their fans.
FIGHT

MUMBAI : Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are Telly world's most popular couple.

The duo was seen together in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

While Neil is still a part of the show, Aishwarya recently made an exit.

The duo met on the sets of this show and fell in love.

A year later, Neil and Aishwarya tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Aishwarya's hometown.

The couple also hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai.

Well, Neil and Aishwarya have been giving major couple goals and their social media accounts are proof.

From clicking beautiful selfies to sharing reels, Neil and Aishwarya definitely know how to treat their fans.

And now, the couple's recent reel has surfaced on social media and we can't help but to go aww with their cuteness.

Neil and Aishwarya are seen fighting for the TV remote and it is nothing but the most relatable thing.

Take a look:

What makes this reel even more funny is the way Neil and Aishwarya have performed. Both are extremely notorious in real life.

Fans are going aww over Neil and Aishwarya's cute chemistry and are dropping cute comments on the reel.

In fact, in one of the interviews, Aishwarya said that Neil is much crazier than she is and they make for a perfect pair.

Well, we truly agree with this!

What do you have to say about Neil and Aishwarya's remote fight? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

