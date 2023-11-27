OMG! Neil Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande get into a heated argument, call each other 'fake' in the Bigg Boss 17 house

Bigg Boss has been one of the most loved and watched reality shows since 2006. With its season 17, the bar has surely been raised and every contestant has been bringing their A game to the table.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 17:27
Also read - Bigg Boss 17: Whoa! Orry shocks Salman Khan as he reveals earning Rs 20-30 just from selfies, here's how the actor reacted

In the latest intense episode of Bigg Boss 17, a heated confrontation unfolded between contestants Ankita Lokhande and Neil Bhatt over nominations. The dispute escalated when Neil, imitating Ankita, nominated her, citing that he finds her fake. 

Vicky Jain also nominated Neil, alleging his weak game. The clash intensified with Ankita accusing Neil of playing it safe and being fake. Neil responded by asserting that he's acting as per the knowledge that Ankita is also fake. 

The tension reached its peak when Neil continued to imitate Ankita despite her strong objection, leading to a fiery exchange on the reality show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

