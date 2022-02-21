OMG! Netizen trolls Rubina Dilaik as she completes one year of her Bigg Boss 14 victory; the actress gives a befitting reply

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular actresses. She has been part of various television projects including Choti Bahu and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Her craft and good looks have wowed fans and followers. She is also popular on social media.

The actress is once again making headlines. She completes one year of her Bigg Boss 14 victory on February 21. Yes, you read that right!

The fans and followers of the actress are celebrating the special occasion by trending '1 Year Of Iconic Winner Rubina'. However, some trolls also decided to attack the actress to which she had a savage comeback. Talking about the same, one of the trolls shared a picture of Rubina Dilaik eating an apple in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 14. The user captioned the same stating, "Your BB14 Journey. Keep It Up." To this, the actress quoted the tweet and stated, "An apple a day, keeps haters away" along with a smirking emoji.

An apple a day , keeps haters away https://t.co/dKGzUT94oJ — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) February 21, 2022

Talking about Rubina Dilaik's journey on Bigg Boss 14, she had embraced the show along with her husband Abhinav Shukla. The actress went on to become one of the most popular female contestants of the controversial reality show and amassed a huge fan following during her stint on the same. She went on to defeat singer Rahul Vaidya to lift the winner's trophy. Rubina also became one of the first contestants of the show whose fans completed a record of doing a 16 million trend on her name while she was inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.

On the work front, Rubina Dilaik is gearing up for her much-awaited Bollywood debut with the film Ardh.

