OMG! Netizens are pleading to Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama on social media! Find out why?

MUMBAI : Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

Rupali Ganguly shines as Anupama and what makes the show so great is the ensemble cast which adds a lot of flavor to the show.

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong.

Rupali Ganguly is one of the top actresses in the country right now and she is winning hearts with her performance as Anupama.

While she is getting all the awards and laurels, she still has to deal with people unhappy with the show, negativity and trolls online.



And sometimes these negative reactions can become overwhelming. But Rupali had her own way to deal with the trolls, she subtly, hinted at a reply when she put a reel with a song and with the line, ‘karte ho kyun tum humari hi batyiaan’ but it was the caption that caught everyone's attention, she wrote, “No one watches you harder than those who dislike you. Remember to give them a good show!!



But in the comments the fans of Rupali, while some really supported her, many fans took to pleading to her directly to her, to get MaAn back, because they were finding it hard to see them separated. Check out the reactions here:

Meanwhile, on the show, Anuj stays with Maya and Choti Anu. Although he is staying with Choti Anu, he is not completely happy as he cannot get over the guilt of leaving Anupama.

Anupama, on the other hand, has a new identity as she no longer wants to be known as a Shah or a Kapadia. Kanta gives Anupama wings to fly and encourages her to leave her sorrows and heartbreak behind.

Anupama tries to stand up on her own feet and face the world.



What will the new dynamics bring to the show?



