OMG! Netizens lash out at makers of Bigg Boss 15 and host Salman Khan for telecasting the most boring NY episode ever

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 contestants celebrated New Year with a lineup of singers, dancers, and actors. The host Salman Khan shot for the episode with enthusiasm, but netizens aren’t happy with the outcome. The audience has bashed the host and makers for telecasting the most boring episode.

Anu Malik, Palak Tiwari, Shilpa Shetty, Shekhar Ravjiani, Siddharth Nigam, Jannat Zubair, and more graced the Weekend on Vaar.

Shekhar promotes his latest single, while Shweta Tiwari’s daughter celebrated the success of her music video Bijlee Bijlee. Later, Salman Khan revealed that Palak was the assistant in his last release Antim. On the other hand, Siddharth and Jannat promoted their song Wallah Wallah, while everyone grooved on Anu’s songs.

Although it was a star-studded episode, netizens called it disappointing and boring. Fans even called out the makers for all the unnecessary promotions.

A user wrote, “Never seen such a BORING NEW YEAR EPISODE in the History of Bigg Boss 15 .What the hell was it exactly??And Why the VC for Shamita only? That’s totally Unfair,” another wrote, “Highly boring episode @BiggBoss Last year’s new party was so good. At least for your viewers show us the contestants not the outsiders. WKV has now become a joke. Isse acha aaj ek normal episode rkh dete,” a third user wrote, “Before everybody starts with the favoritism narrative n ruins the moment look like the family week is cancelled and everybody will get video calls from family Sooner Or Later throughout the week. Also the channel has clearly made her call first and on d WKW for TRP.”

Have a look at a few comments.

https://www.koimoi.com/bigg-boss/bigg-boss-15-creates-history-by-telecasting-the-most-boring-ny-episode-of-all-seasons-netizens-say-thank-you-for-ruining-nye/

Credits: Koimoi



