OMG! Netizens react to Sumbul Touqeer aka Imlie's recent breakdown

MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie. They are considered as one of the most iconic pairs on television. In no time, her love story with Aditya was replaced by that with Aryan.

Also read JEALOUSY! Imlie: Imlie stopped by Aryan to take a step towards Aditya

The Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan starrer is going to see a shocking twist in the upcoming episodes. Narmada, that is, Aryan's mother will make shocking allegations about Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer. Neela aka Badi Maa has brainwashed Narmada against Imlie. Aryan was shot by an assassin while taking the report from Madhav.

Imlie will take Aryan to the hospital. Aryan will be in the need of blood. Imlie will put all her efforts into getting the blood. It turns out Jyoti had bribed the ward boy, and hence, Imlie had to go away from the hospital to get the blood donor. Jyoti grabs the opportunity and brings the blood donor. Narmada, who has been brainwashed by Neela, seeing Jyoti's efforts and Imlie's absence feels Imlie is not fit for Aryan. When Imlie returns, she is happy that the blood has been arranged. However, a rude shock awaits her when Narmada accuses her of using Aryan to move ahead in her career.

Also read Imlie: Upcoming Twist! Aditya to get jealous and angry as he will get to witness Imlie getting married to Aryan

Imlie is heartbroken as Narmada asks her to stay away from Aryan. Her emotional breakdown has become the talk of Twitter town. Fans are bowled over by Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer Khan's acting chops.

Have a look at their tweets.

Kisi aur ke oscar ka pata nahi, give Sumbul her oscar, man .

I have been having sudden pangs of crying since the morning.

Bebe had me wailing.#imlie #SumbulTouqeer #Arylie pic.twitter.com/MfCNl6Uw9p — Blue(s) (@cinematic_blues) May 13, 2022

No words in any dictionary to describe Sumbul's hardwork and talent, she is coming from another world to set the unmatchable standard of excellence level....Go going my princess no one can match & catch you#imlie#SumbulTouqeerKhan https://t.co/QcX8MFWT0p — Aarti (@aarti_zaveri) May 13, 2022

Meanwhile, netizens also feel that the story hasn't progressed at all. Instead, it feels like it is the same story with a new hero and family. There was no closure given to the characters of the Tripathi family.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Credits: Bollywood Life



